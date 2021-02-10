Door knob at San Pawl Milqi

Today was a public holiday in Malta commemorating St Paul's shipwreck on the island as described in the Acts of the Apostles Chapter 28. I went to the place which is traditionally held to be the estate of Publius, the chief official of the island under Roman rule at the time. The door knob of a Baroque chapel which now dominates the site, built between 1616 and 1622 reflects the ruins of an agricultural villa excavated by the Missione Archeologica Italiana in 1963. I kept to the black and white theme for February. The colour photo gives a clearer picture of the stone coloured ruins against the blue sky. I particularly liked the smooth reflective surface of the ceramic covered knob challenging the rough, dull and cracked paint on the wood.