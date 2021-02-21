Tell me a story; campfire light - portrait 7

This is the grandchild who comes to our house for her online lessons. I was preparing to take a couple of photographs in the kitchen after we had just finished our Sunday lunch. We went upstairs together to get a piece of white cardboard to act as a reflector for my planned portrait but she found a "mysterious" object lying around on one of my desks. It was a camping lantern and of course it had to be used there and then instead of what I had planned. She is a lovely model and loves to pose. This is what she called a campfire pose. The lighting was difficult and required some juggling with different shutter speeds, aperture and ISO.