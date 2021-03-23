Seed potential

Rainy morning with some heavy hail for a short while. Two grand daughters at home now for their online lessons. I can still feel flour on my keyboard from tracing letters in the flour tray. Took a couple of portraits while the elder was concentrating on cutting around a picture of a heart which she had just drawn. No orange colour for this Tuesday so here's a photo from January.

The pumpkin is one of the main ingredients we put in our minestrone called "minestra" which is slightly different from the Italian recipe in spite of its name.

This upload is almost another monochromatic colour photo. I kept the green section at the top left corner for contrast and balance. Does it make sense? Would you have kept it?