sunflower grace note

I came across a small ceramic plaque of a sunflower which was a tiny beauty on its own stuck to the side of a door entrance. The owner, a young man, appeared in the doorway just as I was leaving and stopped to speak to him for a few minutes while keeping our distance. I told him that I had visited the area quite often with my primary school students during the mid-day breaks some 40 years ago. He was renovating a house of character and was very pleased that I had noticed this small item. Plastered to a very old wall I imagined it as a grace note in a piece of music.
I tried to spice it up a bit through a software that i encountered while reading about the Droste effect.
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

