"Who is she?" by elza
153 / 365

"Who is she?"

Today's short walk was taken in the small village of Qrendi. In around 3600 BC, the temples of Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra, which are among the oldest freestanding structures in the world, were built in what is now the outskirts of this village. Took several pictures but this is the one I liked best. The statue of our Lady must be a replacement due to size and style inside a Baroque niche. I liked how the last rays of the sun were highlighting part of the statue which reminded me of the prayer:

"Who is she that comes forth as the morning rising, fair as the moon, bright as the sun, terrible as an army set in battle array?"

I have said this prayer everyday for the past 40+ years.
4th June 2021

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
41% complete

