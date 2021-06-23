Too hot

The heat wave we are experiencing merits this shot from yesterday's evening walk. The sun was still shinning relentlessly on the Red Tower at around 7.00.



This was a simple shot while trying to get to the golden ratio. Then added the lens flare filter in Gimp to hopefully, spice it up.



This Tower situated on the crest of the Marfa Ridge houses a chapel dedicated to St Agatha from where it gets its official name (St Agatha's Tower). It is more popularly known as the Red Tower due to its colour. It was completed in 1649 during the rule of Grand Master Jean Paul Lascaris Castellar. It was one of the main defensive positions during the time of the Knights of St John and was equipped with cannon and a garrison of 30 men, and supplied with enough food and ammunition to withstand a siege of 40 days.

