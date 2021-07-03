Is it a Cormorant I see before me?

I had planned to visit Comino today for some peaceful, quiet time. I parked at Marfa, lowered my kayak at around 11.00 and within 30 minutes had crossed the channel between Malta and Comino. It took me another 30 minutes to reach the other side of the island for a rest and a swim at Santa Marija Bay. The crossing was anything but peaceful. There was a power boat to my right with a sound of a jet engine without a silencer and had to pay attention to traffic from left, right, front and back. But I made it in one piece and the swim, although not alone as anticipated, was wonderful.
Spotted this sea bird (I wonder if @photographycrazy can name it for me? I'm not sure of the name) on the rocks as I approached the shore. It was one of the most difficult pictures to take. The bird was sitting pretty alright but I was "bobbing along the beautiful briny sea" (at least not at the bottom as the "Bedknobs and Broomsticks" song goes).