Whiz guys

This afternoon I visited my home town Hamrun. The main busy street was decorated with red and black flags and banners as the local football team, Hamrun Spartans founded in 1907, won the premier league. As I arrived to the area known as Mile-End (one mile away from the capital city Valletta) I stopped to photograph a very common scene since the Covid-19 pandemic. These guys have been very busy whizing among cars to deliver pizzas and burgers. I have been wanting to get one of them for some time for posterity's sake.

Added some post processing to amplify the speed.