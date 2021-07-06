I will get there in the end!

I came across this fascinating creature on my way from Gnejna Bay to the site of the Roman Baths in Ghajn Tuffieha. I did not think I would be able to get any pictures at this time of day (around noon). The path was just an arid landscape until I came to an open cistern very close to the remains of the Roman Baths. This chameleon was moving as if on a tight rope with a jittering back and forth movement, one limb at a time, first horizontally then started this vertical climb. Its eyes roved separately from each and I guess one was kept focused on me.

Back home I counted some 30 photos and was just mesmerised by the shapes, curves and lines of its scales and other intricate features of this little beauty. What a wonder.