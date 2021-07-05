Another 2 ghosts

Another selfie (x2) in one of the narrow streets of the Cittadella (Gozo).The three pointed arches lead to the chapel of St Joseph. As I had said in:
( https://365project.org/elza/extra-curricula/2021-06-25 and https://365project.org/elza/365/2021-06-25) I had the streets all to myself as there was no one around. In this image I again walked slowly and stopped at the two positions seen here to give it a slight movement and transparency effect. I wanted to communicate the eerie stillness and therefore the title two ghosts. These are two separate photos. I didn't think much of this picture but then came the challenge of fiveplustwo-outoffocus. (By the way what does 5+2 mean?)