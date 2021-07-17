Waiting

My dear old friend, perched on the side of the valley. Sadly I could not find my way up to your door as the path has become hidden by years of neglect. Why don't you whisper your story into my ear instead of waiting silently for the crane and concrete bricks to take your place. What happened to the hands that opened the windows everyday to let in the fresh air and the scent of the herbs from your garden? Do you remember the patter of tiny feet? Do you remember her singing and putting the baby to sleep? Do you remember the prayers they said together before breaking bread? Can you still hear their laughter? Do you remember their tears? Oh tell me your story before they come.