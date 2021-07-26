Previous
St Margaret's Feast by elza
St Margaret's Feast

This is a composite of fireworks from yesterday and a view of the church from a different angle from an earlier shoot.The fireworks were quite close to our home as they are fired from fields between the two towns: Rabat where I live and Sannat. Sannat celebrated the feast of their patron saint St. Margaret on the 25th. A chapel stood on the spot of today's church since the late middle Ages. Then as now it was dedicated to Saint Margaret, a virgin martyr from Anthioch in Pisidia, in modern Turkey.
