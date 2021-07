Enjoy the journey

This milestone was set up by the local council of one of the smallest villages in Gozo, Santa Lucija. It is a reproduction of similar milestones usually made of coralline limestone that were placed by the British in the early 1800's to help soldiers orientate themselves when on duty or otherwise. On the onset of World War II most of milestones were defaced. The distances and destinations were removed because of the fear of a Nazi invasion.