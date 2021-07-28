Previous
Stop and look by elza
207 / 365

Stop and look

One description in the village square of Santa Lucija in Gozo says that there are four roads leading from the square to other points on the island. One leading to the capital Victoria, another leading to Ghajn Ilma (lit water spring) from where the British channeled water into an underground system and over an aqueduct to the city in 1843. The third one leading to a small fresh water lake has this quaint little alley with an inviting facade. The bright yellow ochre facade with the dark brown wooden apertures invites you to stop and look. Liked it instantly.
