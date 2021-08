I can see you too

"Are you here to ruffle my feathers? Don't you dare scare my chicks away. Be off with you! Paparazzi."

Some free-range chicks I came across way back in March. They were strolling and pecking away around parked cars in a side street close to their coop. This one was like a menacing watch-(dog)rooster perched on a rubble wall keeping an eye on me and his hens.