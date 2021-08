Drift wood

Went down to Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq (lit pebble beach) to capture some waves as it was rather windy. Instead I spotted a piece of bleached and parched driftwood and thought it would make a good photo shoot. The smooth surface had an interesting split along its top and made a good contrast with the rough and rugged rocky edges of the pool nearby. I was at the right time to get a moon reflection in the pool.