It's 12 o'clock and all's well!

Well the rooster was a few minutes early but quite close on the whole. This was taken at San Anton Gardens. Roosters and peacocks used to be kept in large cages in this garden. Now they roam freely and most find shelter under bushes. I liked the colour of this cockerel against the light and shadow on the ground but its perking up while crowing made me shoot and smile.