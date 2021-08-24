Previous
Absorbed by elza
Absorbed

In this summer heat, if it's not by the sea, it has to be in the shade. Spotted this lady absorbed in her book while strolling in San Anton Gardens. It was the perfect spot. Sitting quietly reading under trees some of which were planted some 400 years ago. The public gardens are part of a complex which house the official residence of the President of Malta and other private gardens. It was originally built in the early 17th century as a country villa for Antoine de Paule, a knight of the Order of St. John but was expanded into a palace following de Paule's election as Grand Master in 1623. The palace and its gardens was named San Anton after the Grand Master's patron saint, Anthony of Padua.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/San_Anton_Palace
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely framed candid shot.
August 24th, 2021  
Dianne
I love the mood, natural framing and soft light. Fav
August 24th, 2021  
