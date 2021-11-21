Sign up
323 / 365
"I am a King"
Today we celebrated Christ the King. At Mass today we were encouraged to think about whether or not Jesus is the King of our life?
As King "He did not come with signs of power but with the power of signs... He is not a king like others but a King for others." (Pope Francis)
The Crucifix through the grill reminds me of those areas which are still keeping me away from confessing Jesus as my King in all areas of my life. The journey continues.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ih0YD88hpCs
Pope Francis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tICxaSQFJGo
Bishop Barron
21st November 2021
Leli
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
