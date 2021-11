"I am a King"

Today we celebrated Christ the King. At Mass today we were encouraged to think about whether or not Jesus is the King of our life?As King "He did not come with signs of power but with the power of signs... He is not a king like others but a King for others." (Pope Francis)The Crucifix through the grill reminds me of those areas which are still keeping me away from confessing Jesus as my King in all areas of my life. The journey continues. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ih0YD88hpCs Pope Francis https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tICxaSQFJGo Bishop Barron