329 / 365
Left. Left. Left right swerve
Went for a quick walk at Il-Lunzjata valley on the outskirts of Rabat and came across these muddy prints. The mud is a reminder of the heavy rain (flash flood actually) we had two days ago. No collision detected.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
1
1
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
392
photos
68
followers
64
following
90% complete
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments: 1
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
27th November 2021 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mud
,
curve
,
foot prints
,
tyre print
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture. They look quite substantial prints.
November 27th, 2021
365 Project
