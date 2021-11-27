Previous
Left. Left. Left right swerve by elza
329 / 365

Left. Left. Left right swerve

Went for a quick walk at Il-Lunzjata valley on the outskirts of Rabat and came across these muddy prints. The mud is a reminder of the heavy rain (flash flood actually) we had two days ago. No collision detected.
