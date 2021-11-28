Sign up
330 / 365
Out to dry or drying out!
From yesterday's short walk. I am sure these trainers were taken back in as today we had another full day of blessed rain.
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
393
photos
68
followers
64
following
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
Views
5
365
Canon EOS 800D
27th November 2021 3:37pm
Tags
fence
,
trainers
