May I touch it?

The wind was blowing from the west at 51km/h. I thought it would be a great day to catch a crashing wave or two but instead I decided to build a simple nativity crib for my grandchildren. After a day's work with a lot of help from little hands, it was inspection time and touching the artifact is a must. It was good that I reinforced the Polystyrene beams with wood.

I tried out my new 50mm lens here. I just wish I could have got more of the neck of the little one.