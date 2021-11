Fine motor skills - refining the C

Again no school today and work continued on the Nativity crib. Things are shaping up nicely I think. I asked one of the little helping hands to carve her initials on the side of a wall. She had just finished dabbing watered down glue and tissue paper on one of the columns to give it texture and prepare it for the colouring phase. Little hand wanted to refine her initial so she went over it again with the stylus, "I don't want it all bumpy!"