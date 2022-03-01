Previous
Covid struck the king by elza
Photo 423

Covid struck the king

There wasn't much of a carnival feeling due to the Covid restrictions that are still in place. Although many of the mitigation measures have been lifted Carnival celebrations were limited and almost non existant. This carnival float was a down sized version of the usual larger floats. It was parked in the main square where parades and dancing normally take place. Today no one was around the King of Carnival. A placard on the side read that he had caught Covid and was running a temperature of 106.
