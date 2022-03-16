Previous
Next
We do not sell eggs! by elza
Photo 438

We do not sell eggs!

Chanticleer made it clear that he was guarding the stock inside and no eggs were on sale.
Captured two days ago during my walk in Mellieha.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Your great colours continue.
March 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise