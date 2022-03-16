Sign up
Photo 438
We do not sell eggs!
Chanticleer made it clear that he was guarding the stock inside and no eggs were on sale.
Captured two days ago during my walk in Mellieha.
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
14th March 2022 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
store
,
colour
Susan Wakely
ace
Your great colours continue.
March 16th, 2022
