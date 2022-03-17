Sign up
Photo 439
Hair stud?
I think it was more of a Hair Studio in the background.
A little bit of colour with the hair and top. I wasn't lucky with colour today in spite of a 6km walk from Hamrun to Msida and back.
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
504
photos
83
followers
80
following
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
17th March 2022 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
mobile
,
hair
,
woman
Milanie
ace
lots of color - especially enlarged against black.
March 17th, 2022
