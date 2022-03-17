Previous
Hair stud? by elza
Hair stud?

I think it was more of a Hair Studio in the background.
A little bit of colour with the hair and top. I wasn't lucky with colour today in spite of a 6km walk from Hamrun to Msida and back.
Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Milanie ace
lots of color - especially enlarged against black.
March 17th, 2022  
