Closer to summer

Went to Gozo where I am regisered as a voter in preparation for the following day. I had planned to go to Ta' Pinu Sanctuary for some quiet time and then take a few pictures. As soon as I arrived I noticed a choir made up of children who were all dressed up in different colours rehersing for the upcoming visit of Pope Francis and thought that after the service (there were prayers for Ukraine and Russia) I would take a picture or two. The service ended and I went to my car noticing that I had a flat tyre. Went directly to the sparewheel which to my dismay was also flat. A lovely angel appeared in the form of an elderly man who inflatted my tyre enough to get back home. I was so grateful but was not in a frame of mind to take photos. I am thus uploading on Sunday morning this photo that I took yesterday.

This was election day and I guess this family was relaxing after doing its duty.