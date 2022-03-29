Sign up
Photo 451
Thanks for the portrait
Today's walk around my town took me through the industrial estate where I met a couple of strays resting under a makeshift shelter. This one came out and posed, thanking me for the portrait. Thank you little cat for the pose!
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
2
0
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
517
photos
85
followers
80
following
445
446
447
448
449
450
451
452
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
29th March 2022 6:23pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cat
borof
Cute kitty.
March 30th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute little face.
March 30th, 2022
