Thanks for the portrait by elza
Thanks for the portrait

Today's walk around my town took me through the industrial estate where I met a couple of strays resting under a makeshift shelter. This one came out and posed, thanking me for the portrait. Thank you little cat for the pose!
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Leli

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
borof
Cute kitty.
March 30th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute little face.
March 30th, 2022  
