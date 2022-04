Crossing for the cream

Why did the cones cross the road? ....



On my way back to the car after clocking 6km from Marsascala to St Thomas Bay and back I spotted the traffic cones left by the wayside at the edge of the crossing. They were waiting for the cars to stop:) as they were heading for the icecream van. I guess they would insist on a reduced price since they already had the cone. (Dad joke?)