Rotunda Mosta
Photo 467

Rotunda Mosta

"Luftwaffe attacks on Malta 80 years ago saw the destruction of the Royal Opera House, heavy bombing on Luqa, many casualties and the 'miracle' of the Mosta Rotunda.

During April 1942, Malta experienced the worst attacks ever carried out by the Luftwaffe on the islands. This assault, which became known as the April Blitz 1942, was part of Albert Kesselring’s plan to neutralise Malta’s ability to interfere in the central Mediterranean against Axis convoys to North Africa.

During this month, the Luftwaffe caused widespread destruction in Malta. At the height of one of these attacks at 4.40pm, an SC500 bomb went through the dome and bounced on the floor below without exploding and missing the worshippers attending the hour of adoration in the chapel of the Holy Eucharist." Times of Malta. https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/remembering-the-blitz-of-april-1942.946864

During my visit to the church I heard a tourist guide saying that the bomb pierced the dome without detonating while indicating the colourless patch in the dome. I do not think he was correct about the spot as a photo of the time shows the hole much closer to the top. While the Times of Malta article commemorating the blitz of April 1942 appeared today, the Mosta incident happened on the 9th April.
carol white
A lovely rotunda.I visited this church many years ago
April 15th, 2022  
