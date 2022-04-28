Previous
Class reunion by elza
Class reunion

The photo was taken some time ago in Republic Square but everyone knows it as Piazza Regina. The square was originally named Piazza dei Cavallieri, then during the French occupation transformed to Place de l’Egalite. During the British era the Governor Sir Gaspard Le Marchant changed the square into a private garden to be accessed only by the British. The statue of Grand Master Manoel de Vilhena was brought from Fort Manoel to the middle of the garden. In 1887 this statue was moved to Floriana and in 1891 replaced by one of Queen Victoria to commemorate her 50th birthday. The statute of Queen Victoria shows her wearing Gozitan lace. I have a really interesting story from some 60 years ago about this square that involves me. But that will have to wait. For this shot I noticed the rebel in the class. I guess she would have been the most bubble girl in the class.
A great capture.
