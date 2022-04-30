Previous
No holidays by elza
During today's walk in Gozo down into the valley of Lunzjata one of the smallest places on the island but which offers such a pleasant walk. Stopped to capture one of many busy bees on the poppy flowers.
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
