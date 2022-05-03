Previous
Next
Backpack, camera and go by elza
Photo 486

Backpack, camera and go

One of the many visitors to St Thomas Bay from yesterday's walk.
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise