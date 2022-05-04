Previous
Xrobb l-Għaġin by elza
Xrobb l-Għaġin

The hill and cliffs beyond St Thomas Bay from my last walk. I managed a panorama with three shots of this place in the south east of the island. Many visitors walk along the paths which are not always as safe as one would imagine. Very few of us (locals) know that at the top of the hill once stood a neolithic temple discovered in 1913. Over the years it was thought to have been lost due to rock erosion but it was rediscovered in 2017. Drastic action is needed to avoid the temple complex from collapsing into the sea below.
Leli

@elza
Susan Wakely ace
This looks a great walk but with unpredictable coast line.
May 4th, 2022  
