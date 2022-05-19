Previous
Alive by elza
Photo 502

Alive

From yesterday's walk in Wardija. The small delicate plant growing out of the wall in contrasts to the stone loop caught my eys. Nature somehow finds a way to trive.
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
