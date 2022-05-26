Previous
Next
spiral of love by elza
Photo 509

spiral of love

The globe knot at the end of what looked like a heart. The shape caught my eye on the ferry. Spent the morning cleaning out the water tank and I was really satisfied with the result. The inside was turned from a forest green into an alaskan white.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise