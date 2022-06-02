The secret garden

This gate reminded me of the secret garden. I liked how the sky blue door is partially hidden by the vines veiling it in mystery of whatever happens behind closed doors.



This is Casa Manduca and was taken in Wardija, a hamlet in St. Paul's Bay. Casa Manduca originated as a country hunting lodge used by the Knights of St John and the Maltese nobility around the early 1600s.



Wardija is mostly known for wedding receptions but there is also a concentration of historic country residences and three Roman period villas. On my walk through the hamlet I passed the hunting lodge of Grand Master De Rohan and another castle built by Grand Master Perellos.



