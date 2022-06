Had Dingli at sunset

Had Dingli is a small village at the highest part of Malta. When I see the church I always remember my mother saying that her family were evacuated to this village during WWII. The house, still standing, is very close to the church. Most of the towns near the harbour area were evacuated to the north of the country. Any skyline in Malta today will feature a construction crane. In some areas you will be able to count to not less than 10.