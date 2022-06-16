Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 530
Waiting
9km walk today from Mosta to Mselliet and Bidnija. Taken with my mobile phone for the texture and simple curves of the knocker. The sun was already quite low and shadow of the stones on the left side of the door complemented the shot.
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
595
photos
87
followers
83
following
145% complete
View this month »
523
524
525
526
527
528
529
530
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
SM-J710F
Taken
16th June 2022 7:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
door
,
wood
,
texture
,
iron
,
knocker
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close