Waiting by elza
Photo 530

Waiting

9km walk today from Mosta to Mselliet and Bidnija. Taken with my mobile phone for the texture and simple curves of the knocker. The sun was already quite low and shadow of the stones on the left side of the door complemented the shot.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
