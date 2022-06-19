Previous
Next
That was refreshing by elza
Photo 533

That was refreshing

During my walk on Manoel Island I took several photos of this playful dog running along the shore and picking stones that his master was throwing into the shallows. I chose this photo as I liked the sparkling drops flying off the dog.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise