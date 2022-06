Loving the limelight

Strays on Manoel Island in Gzira. Spotted while walking around the island in Marsamxetto Harbour, that's the water front surrounded by Tas-Sliema, Ta' Xbiex and Valletta. The strip of light that highlighted the cat made me stop and shoot. After a few seconds the cat moved away as it must have thought that I had invaded its space and privacy:) Manoel Island was known as Bishop's Island before Grandmaster Manoel de Vilhena built a fort in the early 1700's.