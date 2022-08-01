4 flags Birgu

Il-Birgu, also known by its title Città Vittoriosa ("Victorious City"), is an old fortified city on the south side of the Grand Harbour. Birgu is a very old locality with its origins reaching back to medieval times. Prior to the establishment of Valletta as the capital city of Malta, military powers that wanted to rule the Maltese islands would need to obtain control of Birgu due to its significant position in the Grand Harbour. In fact, it served as the base of the Order of Saint John from 1530 to 1571. Birgu is known for its vital role in the Great Siege of Malta of 1565.



Just to the right of this picture there were at least another half a dozen more flags in preparation for the feast of St Lawrence, the patron saint of the town. I chose this shot as I liked the diagonal set by the four flags while in the other shots, although bright and colourful, the flags were set in a more haphazard way.