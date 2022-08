Broken

Playing "catch up". Went up to Rabat, on my wife's suggestion and walked for about 7 km around the old town visiting Imdina and Mtarfa. On my way to Mtarfa I shot the broken down windmill with the pigeon perched half way up the structure. I liked how the wings formed a kind of "s" and buffetted by the feathery cloud. I changed the whole to black and white.