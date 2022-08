Beauty is in the eye of the beholder

This beautiful gargoyle is found on a unique neo-Gothic style building that stands out in "The Silent City". The building is Casa Gourgion in St Paul's Square in Imdina and was designed by a Maltese architect Andrea Vassallo (1856-1928) whose masterpiece is the basilica of Ta' Pinu in Gozo. I chose this slim pretty gargoyle out of all the attractive features of the facade.