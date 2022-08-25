Sannat history

The stone balcony which forms part of a house dated 1782 is found in the small village of Sannat Gozo. The balcony is decorated with both religious and superstitious symbols. The daisy wheels were meant to keep evil out of the house. There is another interesting feature, added at a much later time. The house is situated in the village square which provided the locals with a meeting place. The square provided a public telecommunication service, by means of a loudspeaker still to be seen on the wall. The locals could follow daily news at a time when radio and televesion were not yet a common household good.



I tried to frame the main subject with plants from a nearby planter to hide as much as possible the traffic signs and parked cars