This is the second photo from yesterday's swim at Daħlet Qorrot bay. This modern boat reminded me of the traditional boat that was used way back for different purposes between Malta and Gozo. A popular Maltese song honours the traditional boat that has been replaced by fibreglass and highspeed motors.Sail, our boat, ride the wavesOn a deep blue seaI see you every day sailing out ofMalta's Grand Harbour""Mewweġ mewweġ, dgħajsa tagħnaFuq baħar kaħlani u nirTa' kuljum narak jien ħierġaMinn ta' Malta l-Port il-Kbir."