s24197 at Mistra Bay

I tracked a little bit more than 6km today from Xemxija to St Paul's Islands and back. I thought this would be a start to my long walks but found that it is still too hot for hiking. This was the only colourful boat at Mistra Bay. The others were a drab grey and black, grim looking boats used for the fish farms which are close to the mouth of the bay.