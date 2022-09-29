Let's go

A lot of times I get into a quandry of which photo to upload to 365; mainly because I am not satisfied with any of the photos. Frequently I feel that there is something missing.



This shot was taken yesterday during my walk along the Xemxija coast. The solitary orange umbrella and its occupant were taking in the final rays of the season while the couple in the dinghy reminded me that I also have a dinghy stashed in the garage and I should take it out more often.



So, "Come on John row the boat because we are going to be late:)"