Who put you there by elza
Who put you there

At the Salini Salt pans (17th). There are several similar logs to this in the shallow pans which I think were put there deliberately by BirdLife who manages the area. This is the one that caught my eye for day.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful minimalist shot
October 17th, 2022  
