Previous
Next
Experiment by elza
Photo 705

Experiment

The musician shot was taken in September. I tried a little bit of playing around with Gimp on the shot. I'd seen a similar photo somewhere so I tried an experiment just for fun. After removing most of the background I applied the pastel art filter.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
193% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
I like it. Very clever.
December 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise