Photo 705
Experiment
The musician shot was taken in September. I tried a little bit of playing around with Gimp on the shot. I'd seen a similar photo somewhere so I tried an experiment just for fun. After removing most of the background I applied the pastel art filter.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
1
0
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
770
photos
90
followers
89
following
193% complete
View this month »
698
699
700
701
702
703
704
705
7
1
365
Canon EOS 800D
3rd September 2022 9:09pm
Lesley
ace
I like it. Very clever.
December 9th, 2022
